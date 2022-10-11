“In Flamengo, he would already have…”; Diego Ribas ‘delives’ surprise career decision and portal captures last minute backstage

Diego Ribas is already in Flamengo’s history as a great player who passed through the Club. The shirt 10, even divides opinions among fans, but everyone has to admit that the midfielder was very important on and off the field. In 2019, he showed the world all the strength of will to come back in a Libertadores final and be important in Gabigol’s decisive goal.

This Tuesday (11), the portal specializing in Flamengo news, Fla Web, brought information that the medallion should extend the end of his career for a little longer. Thus, he should continue playing professionally in 2023, including, the ace has two proposals from abroad and the talks will resume after the end of this season.

“Diego Ribas wants to leave Flamengo (end of the year) in style, with more titles under his belt. He could end the year with the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores trophies. At Flamengo, he would have already confided to people closest to this great possibility of playing abroad once again to end his career. Talks will resume at a decisive stage once the games officially end”, said an excerpt from the Fla Web report.

Diego discarded fully play for another Brazilian club. He understands that it would not be good for his career to leave Mengão to wear another shirt for a national team. Not even Santos, the club that revealed him, moved his heart. Santos president Andrés Rueda even called the midfielder, but the deal did not go ahead.

Diego Ribas is highly respected at CRF. In the locker room, his voice is always active and everyone respects him as the captain he has become over time. It’s no wonder that everyone will also play for him so that his brilliant stint at Fla ends with more titles in the gallery.