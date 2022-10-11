In Miguelito’s debut, Santos thrashes Juventude na Vila and takes a breather in the fight for Libertadores

After two consecutive defeats, Santos was reunited with the victory this Monday. Playing in Vila Belmiro, Peixe beat Juventude by 4-1, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. Lucas Braga (twice), Marcos Leonardo and Madson scored the home team’s goals. Bruno Nazário discounted.

The match also marked the debut of Miguel Teceros, better known as Miguelito. The Bolivian midfielder is one of the great promises of the basic categories of Alvinegro Praiano. The 18-year-old entered the second half after requests from the crowd.

With the result, the São Paulo club rose to 11th place in the tournament, with 40 points, eight less than Athletico-PR, which opens the classification zone to the 2023 Libertadores. , with 20 points.

Santos will return to the field next Monday, when they visit Red Bull Bragantino, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. The ball rolls on the lawn of the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium from 8 pm (Brasilia time). Juventude host Atlético-GO on Sunday at 6 pm.

The game – Even acting with the support of their fans, the hosts started the first half with many difficulties to impose themselves. Thus, visitors took the opportunity to take a risk. With just one minute, Moraes finished from afar and forced João Paulo to make a good save. At 18, Chico took a free kick from the entrance of the area and stamped the post.

On the other side, the Peixe even hovered around the gauchos’ area, but couldn’t pierce the marking. However, at the first real chance, the net shook. Ângelo made an individual move down the left and crossed low. The defense pushed away at the feet of Sánchez, who hit first to the defense of Pegorari. On the rebound, Lucas Braga kicked hard and opened the scoring in the 24th minute.

The tie almost came soon after. Pitta received a great cross from behind the mark and headed straight. Attentive, João Paulo grabbed him.

The homeowners responded in kind. Ângelo crossed on the left and found Lucas Braga. The attacker rose higher than the defense and deflected over the top.

2nd period

At the return of the break, Santos came back more lit. With just two minutes left, Marcos Leonardo was triggered in the middle and finished with danger. At eight, the attacker did not forgive. The number 9 received a great launch from Ed Carlos, beat Paulo Miranda and played from cover to score a goal and expand.

And it didn’t take long for the advantage to increase. With 17 minutes, Felipe Jonatan took a poisonous free-kick and Madson got ahead of the mark to head towards the back of the goal.

Even with the wide advantage, Alvinegro Praiano continued piling up good chances. At 23, Ângelo put in a beautiful three-finger pass to Marcos Leonardo, who invaded the area and finished on the left. In the sequence, Sandry risked the middle and stopped in Pegorari.

Already at 30, Ângelo received a great pass from Lucas Braga, invaded the area and left the measure for shirt 30, which he only needed to complete for the empty goal to expand.

Two minutes later, Juventude reduced the damage. Bruno Nazário was triggered at the entrance of the area and released a rocket to take it out.

With 34 minutes, Orlando Ribeiro promoted Miguelito’s debut. The 18-year-old midfielder entered much applauded by the Santos fans and responded well. At 40, the Bolivian took the ball on the right, cut to the middle and kicked for Pegorari’s defense.

From then on, Santos only controlled possession of the ball until the referee’s final whistle, confirming the rout over the championship lantern.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 4 X 1 YOUTH

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: October 10, 2022 (Monday)

Time: 20 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: José Mendonça da Silva Junior (PR)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (Fifa-BA) and Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS)

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques (FIFA-PR)

Yellow cards: Lucas Barbosa (Santos)

Public: 9,171

Income: BRL 369,712.50

GOALS: Lucas Braga, at 24 of the 1st and 30 of the 2nd, Marcos Leonardo, at 8 of the 2nd, Madson, at 17 of the 2nd (Santos); Bruno Nazário, at 32 of the 2nd quarter (Youth)

SAINTS: John Paul; Auro (Madson), Luiz Felipe, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Fernández (Camacho), Sánchez (Sandry) and Lucas Barbosa (Ed Carlos); Angelo, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga (Miguelito)

Technician: Orlando Ribeiro

YOUTH: Pegorari; Rodrigo Soares, Paulo Miranda, Thalisson and Moraes; Elton; Chico Kim (Bruno Nazário) and Jadson (Yuri Lima); Capixaba (Felipe Pires), Pitta and Rafinha

Technician: Lucas Zanella (interim

Leave your comment