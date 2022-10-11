In Serie B’s lantern, Náutico’s football vice says that in training “the team even beats Flamengo” | nautical

+ Náutico has the worst defense of the last three years of Serie B

In an interview on Monday night to the program Fórum Esportivo, from Rádio Jornal, the director sought to praise the cast by saying that the football demonstrated by the Náutico team in training “is to win even against Flamengo”. At the same time, however, he acknowledged that this performance has not been shown in the matches, criticizing the defensive system and pointing out that the team always drops in performance “from the 30th minute (of the first half)”.

In the Serie B relegation zone uninterruptedly since the 17th round, and in the bottom of the last ten, Náutico has a total of 20 defeats in the competition, with only eight wins and six draws. The team’s risk of relegation is 99%.

“The Náutico team, if you see him training, is to beat Flamengo. Something is wrong because when the team enters the field, after 30 minutes, it relieves and starts to concede goals. I’m talking here because I talked to the Dado (Cavalcanti, coach)”, stated José Barbosa.

– Something’s missing. So much so that Dado, in this game that we won by 4 to 3 (Tombense, in the 33rd round) he approached the marking more and we won many divided balls. There were times when we had three players from Náutico on top of players from Tombense and this was the result. We still conceded three goals, but we won. The interesting thing is to win – completed the manager.

Náutico has, by far, the worst defense in Serie B with 54 goals conceded in 34 games, an average of 1.58 per game. Then come Operário and Novorizontino, with 43 goals conceded, eleven fewer than the Pernambuco team.