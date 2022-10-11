Influencer’s neighbor asks her to wear ‘pants’ when throwing out the trash

An American influencer came across a request from her neighbor saying that she should wear “pants” when throwing out the trash because her husband could see her if she’s wearing shorter clothes. The influencer was shocked to find the handwritten message on her doorstep.

Credit: Playback/TikTokInfluencer’s neighbor asks her to wear ‘pants’ when throwing out the trash

Emily posted a video on TikTok showing the moment she discovered the message had been nailed to her door for no reason at all, because she had no idea her outfit – or lack of it – would cause such an inconvenience.

She decided to record a video in the form of an outburst and post it on her profile, where an image appears with the entirety of the ticket, which says, in English:

“Hi, my husband can see you on our camera. Please wear your pants when you take out the trash,” the neighbor demanded in the message.

Despite the indignation, Emily said that she doesn’t intend to do anything against the neighbor, claiming to be a “good” person and that she doesn’t care about the neighbor’s opinion.

Emily refused to give in to the demands and even joked about the situation in her video, which has since racked up over 1.8 million views and 23,000 likes.

One person commented: “Write back: ‘Thanks, but I’m fine. Talk to your husband, not me.’ Another said: “No. Tell them to turn off the camera.” One user pondered: “It makes me wonder who can see me when I’m in my backyard.”

In another video posted after the backlash of the case, Emily continued to joke about the situation, dancing without pants and wearing only an oversized hoodie and sunglasses.