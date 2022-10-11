Intel’s leaked code for Alder Lake processors is real, and could be a risk – Tecnoblog

THE Intel confirmed last Sunday (9) that the source code of Alder Lake processors leaked on GitHub is real. This leak, which reveals Intel’s UEFI code, has cybersecurity experts worried about possible attacks on the vulnerabilities. UEFI is the computer’s boot firmware, the successor to BIOS technology, and accessing its code can pose risks to users.

