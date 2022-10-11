‘Interstellar’ track is the most listened to album for concentration







‘Interstellar’ by director Christopher Nolan was released in 2014 Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/@InterestelarFilme

In addition to packing parties and outings, music can be a great ally to disconnect from the rest of the world while you perform tasks that require concentration. And many internet users have turned to movie and series soundtracks to focus on their activities.

That’s what a new survey by Preply, a platform that offers online language classes, shows, which analyzed playlists, songs and singers on Spotify to determine the artists, albums and genres that people most enjoy listening to while working and studying.

The list of most listened albums for everyday activities is led by the soundtrack of “’Interstellar”, a 2014 feature starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. In fact, the top 5 is entirely made up of tracks: second place belongs to the songs from the 1st season of the series “Westworld”, in 3rd are the compositions of the movie “The First Man”, from 2018, followed by the songs from the 8th season of “ Game of Thrones” and the series “Planet Earth II”.

Only three albums in the top 10 were not made especially for movies and series: “A Moment Apart” by ODESZA, which ranked 6th, “The Blue Notebooks (15 years)” by Max Richter, which ranked 8th and “Fine Line” by Harry Styles, which closed the list.

And who are the most listened to singers?

Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi ranks first on the list of most listened to artists to focus on, but the ranking is eclectic: it embraces musicians like Bonobo, British producer of trip-hop, that is, jazz, garage, soul and deep house. , in addition to Khalid’s pop and R&B, voice of hits like “Young, Dumb & Broke” and “Satellite”. Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Drake are still mentioned – both confirmed at Lollapalooza 2023.

Lo-fi on top

One of the preferred genres to focus on activities is lo-fi. During the pandemic, for example, there was a 112% increase in searches by pace, according to Preply. Electronic and ambient music are also included in the list, as they have characteristics and particularities that help the frontal lobe of the brain to focus more.

Methodology

In total, 1200 playlists and more than 180,000 songs from 58,000 artists were analyzed using data that was compiled and based on the English search of seven keywords: “concentration”, “concentrate”, “focus”, “work ”, “intensive work”, “productivity” and “study”. The research was carried out by analyzing the number of likes for each playlist, the search and ranking of these terms in the Top 100 playlists, among other factors.

Check out the full list of the most listened to albums to focus on work and studies:

1st – Interstellar (Soundtrack) – Hans Zimmer

2nd – Westworld: Season 1 (Soundtrack) – Ramin Djawadi

3rd – the first man (Soundtrack) – Justin Hurwitz

4th – game of Thrones: Season 8 (Soundtrack) – Ramin Djawadi

5th – Planet Earth II (Soundtrack) – Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe

6th – The Moment Apart – ODESZA

7th – Westworld: Season 3 (Soundtrack) – Ramin Djawadi

8th – The Blue Notebooks (15 years) – Max Richter

9th – Monument Valley 2 (Soundtrack) – Todd Baker and Lydian Collective

10th – fine line – Harry Styles

Check out the full list of the most listened to artists to focus on work and studies:

1st – Ludovico Einaudi

2nd – Ólafur Arnalds

3rd – Bonobo

4th – Khalid

5th – Hans Zimmer

6th – Max Richter

7th – Tycho

8th – Nils Frahm

9th – Jon Hopkins

10th – Yann Tiersen

11th – Justin Bieber

12th – ODESZA

13th – Billie Eilish

14th – Ludwig van Beethoven

15th – Sam Smith

16th – Four Tet

17th – Drake

18th – Christian Loffler

19th – Johann Sebastian Bach

20th – London Symphony Orchestra

