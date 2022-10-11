Investigations against nurse accused of killing babies with injections of insulin and air

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby was working in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital when the deaths happened.

A “poisoner was working” at a hospital where there was a “significant increase” in the number of healthy babies dying, according to a court.

Lucy Letby was accused of murdering five boys and two girls and attempting to murder ten other babies at the Countess of Chester hospital in northwest England.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson said she was a “constant malevolent presence” in the hospital’s neonatal unit. Letby, 32, denies the allegations.

Jurors heard that Letby tried to kill one child three times, while another died after receiving an air injection.

