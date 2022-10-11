iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS 13 and tvOS 16.1 get new beta versions

THE apple released, this Tuesday, the fifth test versions of the iOS 16.1 (compilation 20B5072b ) It’s from tvOS 16.1 ( 20K5068a ) for developers — a week after Wednesdays. Like last week, the fifth beta version of watchOS 9.1 did not arrive with the others.

In addition, the 12th test version of the iPadOS 16.1 (compilation 20B5072b ) — equivalent to the sixth beta, as the system will be released in this version — and also the 11th test version of macOS Ventura 13 ( 22A5373b ). Finally, Apple also released the third Release Candidates (RCs) of macOS Monterey 12.6.1 ( 21G215 ) It’s from macOS Big Sur 11.7.1 ( 20G916 ).

As we know, some features of the new systems, mainly iOS 16, were not available with the initial version and will be released with the next update, as we detail here and here.

It is also known that iPadOS 16(.1) and macOS Ventura 13 will be available later this month. According to journalist Mark Gurman of Bloombergthe new system for iPads could reach users the week of October 24th.

We will, of course, be following any possible news from these versions. Very soon, too, these new builds should be released to members of the Apple Beta Software Program.