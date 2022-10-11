iPad Mini 6 has 27% discount on offer – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Have you been eyeing the iPad Mini 6 for a while? Now you have the knife and cheese in hand to make a good purchase! O Apple’s iPad Mini 6 with 64GB and space gray color is starting at R$4,499 in cash in a Ponto offerwhich is 27% cheaper than its original price.

iPad Mini 6 (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Launched by Apple in 2021, the iPad 6 has the same processor as the iPhone 13 (A15 Bionic chip) and already comes with iPadOS 15 installed.

With an 8.3-inch screen and Touch ID on the power button, it won a review on technoblog in which we explain in detail not only its technical settings, but also all the impressions we had of the device.

With a look very similar to the iPad Air and Pro, the iPad Mini 6 has a 12 megapixel rear camera and, for the happiness of those who like to write or draw with their own hand, it has support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

Despite costing R$ 6,199 on the company’s official website, in Ponto’s offer (formerly Ponto Frio), the iPad Mini 6 is cheaper, at R$ 4,499 in cash. If, however, you cannot afford the entire amount at once, know that it is possible to pay the product in up to 10 installments of R$ 449.90 without interest.

