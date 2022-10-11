iPadOS 16.1 will be released in late October, says Mark Gurman

Next major system update for the iPadsO iPadOS 16.1 already has an official date to reach its final version — for the second said the highly regarded journalist Mark Gurman.

According to a publication made by him on his Twitter profile, the system will be launched for everyone on the week of the day. october 24unless a bug or major problem is detected by then.

The date coincides with the period in which the apple will release its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter on October 27th. Traditionally, Apple releases new versions of its operating systems around the time.

iPadOS 16.1 is on track to be released the week of Oct. 24th — barring any new bugs or issues. Apple has historically held launches the week of its earnings calls in October. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 10, 2022

Unlike previous years, it is worth remembering that the new version of iPadOS will be released later than iOS. And it will already arrive in version 16.1 (without going through 16.0), which will come with some increments and corrections if we compare to the system already released on iPhones.

Another operating system that still hasn’t received a major update is macOS, which should also get an update to version 13 (macOS Ventura) later this month — probably on the same day as iPadOS 16.1.

If the prediction is correct, we should see the release of versions Release Candidate (RC) of iPadOS 16.1 and macOS 13 taking place between October 17th and 19th. In addition, it is also possible that their launch coincides with the announcement of new iPads and Macs.

Looking forward to the new updates?