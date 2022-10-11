iPhone 14 Pro Max: Apple’s most expensive cell phone has punctual evolutions | Analysis / Review

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most advanced cell phone made by Apple and brings news that were absent in cheaper models, such as the A16 Bionic chipset and the new notch called Dynamic Island.

The design has finally changed after years… or rather, only the front is new. The classic notch has given way to a new one in pill form. It may not seem innovative for someone who came from the Android world, but it interacts with the system and applications via animations, information and alerts.

The screen of the new iPhone is even better and has been conquering several titles as the best of today. It’s a panel of strong brightness, excellent color calibration and refresh rate that reduces up to 1 Hz to reduce consumption with the Always-on display (another novelty that already existed in the Android world and now comes to iPhones). The sound part impresses in power and quality.