iPhone 14 Pro Max: Apple’s most expensive cell phone has punctual evolutions | Analysis / Review

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most advanced cell phone made by Apple and brings news that were absent in cheaper models, such as the A16 Bionic chipset and the new notch called Dynamic Island.
The design has finally changed after years… or rather, only the front is new. The classic notch has given way to a new one in pill form. It may not seem innovative for someone who came from the Android world, but it interacts with the system and applications via animations, information and alerts.
The screen of the new iPhone is even better and has been conquering several titles as the best of today. It’s a panel of strong brightness, excellent color calibration and refresh rate that reduces up to 1 Hz to reduce consumption with the Always-on display (another novelty that already existed in the Android world and now comes to iPhones). The sound part impresses in power and quality.
The A16 Bionic chip shows great power in benchmarks, but it doesn’t quite outperform the iPhone 12 Pro Max in our multitasking-focused speed test. Still, it’s above its predecessor and among the fastest we’ve tested. The battery showed a drop in autonomy, but still lasts all day. Recharging time is still long and it takes 1.5 hours to fill the battery.
The camera set has been renewed and we have a 48 MP sensor that captures sharper photos than before and even helps the zoom even though the telephoto lens is the same as before. The ultra-wide has been improved and does well in macros. The front gained autofocus and electronic stabilization. On the camcorder side, we have a new Action Mode for very fluid and blur-free footage.
Is it worth buying the new iPhone? It is Apple’s best cell phone and it charges a lot for it, especially for having only 128 GB in the cheapest version. To check all the details, just access the full analysis by the link below:
The iPhone 14 Pro Max arrived on the national market in October 2022 at a price that starts from BRL 10,499 thousand for the 128 GB version and reaches BRL 15,499 thousand in the most complete with 1 TB. Below you will find the best offers: