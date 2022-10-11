iPhone 14: See all the colors of Apple’s new generation | Cell

There are a total of nine colors for the iPhone 14, Apple’s latest line of phones, which went on pre-order on Friday. Traditional and Plus models have five color alternatives: blue, purple, midnight (dark grey), stellar (light gold) and red (from the Red series). The Pro and Pro Max versions each have four options: deep purple, gold, silver and space black.

On the Pro models, the user will find a phone with a premium category finish. The biggest difference is due to the stainless steel construction, while the conventional version comes with an aerospace aluminum casing.

Prices in Brazil range from R$7,599 to R$15,499, depending on the model and capacity chosen. Pre-sales for almost all models started on October 7th. The iPhones actually hit stores on October 14, with the exception of the Plus version, which doesn’t have a release date here.

🔎 iPhone 6 joins the list of ‘classic’ products; understand change

Check out the launch of the iPhone 14 at Apple’s headquarters in the USA

📱 Want to restart your iPhone and don’t know how? Understand on the TechTudo Forum

iPhone 14 colors, the lineup launched by Apple in 2022 Models have a 6.1 or 6.7-inch screen. In the Pro versions, users have a 48-megapixel main camera and a pill-shaped notch.