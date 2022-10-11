iPhone confuses roller coaster with car accident and triggers emergency in the US | Technology

The accident detector included in the iPhone 14 is designed to trigger emergency services if the user is involved in a car crash. (see how it works at the end of the text) . But the cell phone can get confused and come into action at unusual moments, such as during a ride on a roller coaster.

This is what happened to dentist Sara White, during a visit to Kings Island park in Cincinnati, in the United States. The case took place on September 18 and gained repercussion last weekend in the Wall Street Journal and Coaster101, a website specializing in amusement parks.

Sara was with her iPhone 14 Pro while riding the Mystic Timbers roller coaster, which reaches 33 meters in height and reaches about 80 km/h. As the toy moved, the smartphone’s accident detector called 911, the US emergency number.

The call included an automated message that read: “The owner of this iPhone has been in a serious car accident and is not answering his phone.”

The phrase was repeated a few times in the call, which also included a small audio recording made from the amusement park. A team was even sent to the scene, but the case was only resolved later, when Sara noticed the notifications.

She saw that her iPhone had multiple missed calls and voicemails from the emergency service asking if everything was okay. Just then, she called back to let him know that it was all a mistake.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the emergency center that handled that case said it had received six more calls made in the same park by Apple’s accident detector since September, when iPhone 14 models went on sale in the US.

On September 17, a similar ruckus took place on a New York highway. At the time, the tool called emergency services and friends of a motorcyclist who dropped his iPhone 14 Pro Max from his pocket, but was not involved in an accident.

On the other hand, there are cases where the functionality was activated correctly. One of them took place on October 3 in the state of Nebraska, after a car crashed into a tree and caused a fatal accident involving six people.

O g1 contacted Apple, but there was no response until the last update of this report.

On its website, the company states that “Accident Detection is designed to detect serious car accidents such as front impact collisions, side and rear impact collisions and rollovers”.

How iPhone 14 Crash Detection Works

Crash detection is present on the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8, SE and Ultra. The feature uses sensors such as the accelerometer and gyroscope to identify drastic changes in speed.

If this happens, the device will sound an alarm and show an alert on the screen for 10 seconds to verify that everything is ok. If possible, the user can select the option to speak to a rescuer or cancel the request for help.

On the other hand, if the cell phone owner doesn’t respond, the device starts a 10-second countdown with louder sounds and a more intense vibration.

If there is still no response, the system makes a call to the emergency service. In this call, the cell phone plays an audio message for rescue teams and informs the approximate location by latitude and longitude. The recording is also played back on the player.

The device also sends a message to emergency contacts if they have been configured previously.

