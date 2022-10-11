“Is willing to do it and runs away from the ordinary”; Sampaoli’s stance on Gabigol at Sevilla “leaks” to Flamengo fans

Last week, the European press reported that coach Jorge Sampaoli indicated Gabriel Barbosa and another list of up to five reinforcements for Sevilla. Gabigol is one of Flamengo’s mainstays and has a termination penalty of around 31 million euros (today, around R$ 156.5 million at the current price).

The report sought to understand Sampaoli’s attitude towards the arrival of reinforcements in Spain. After being sought out by Wolverhampton of England and Bayer Leverkusen of Germany, the 62-year-old brother really wanted to return to his former team. Now, the goal is to have patience, understand the gaps in the cast and make nominations little by little, but at this moment no name has yet been officially presented to the board.

Caution and assertiveness are the mottos for foreigners to do differently than their first visit to Blanquirrojos. Sampaoli is willing to do this and is out of the ordinary, mainly because he is known for being insistent on signings. In his last work, at Olympique Marseille, for example, the professor approved investments of around R$ 270 million.

On a possible list of reinforcements delivered to the Spanish top leadership, which ended up being reported last week by the European press, it doesn’t exist yet. Jorge Sampaoli is focused on getting to know the current squad of his new Club, in addition to not having come across gaps to be compensated in the squad. The posture is calm regarding the hirings that will be made.