Issue #812: War: Russia’s Reprisal | The subject

The explosion of a truck bomb on the bridge linking Russian territory to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, was the password for an attack the likes of which had not been seen since the first weeks of the invasion in February. Missiles hit major Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev, killing at least 14 people and injuring nearly 100. Most of these places were without power. The still unclear incident on the Kerch bridge and Vladimir Putin’s “vigorous response” ushered in “a new moment in the war”, says Daniel Sousa, a GloboNews commentator and creator of the Petit Journal podcast. In conversation with Renata Lo Prete, he recalls how he got to that point. And he highlights, among recent events, the formal annexation by the Russians of provinces in the east and the recovery of territories by the invaded country. “It was a resurgence of Ukraine in the war,” says Daniel, who is also an economics professor at Ibmec. Now, the perspective is one of “absolute uncertainty”: on both sides of the border, warnings are sounding that radical groups may gain space and force even more violent actions. Internal and external pressures “weaken” the situation of Putin, who promises to react even more brutally – even with tactical nuclear weapons – in the face of new hostilities. “It would be the crossing of a red line, which would put everyone in danger.”