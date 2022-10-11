Japan reopens to tourism after more than two years closed due to pandemic – 10/11/2022

Japan reopened its doors to tourism on Tuesday after two-and-a-half years of tough restrictions due to Covid-19, and officials are hoping for an influx of visitors attracted by a cheap yen, which will help sustain the economy.

In the early hours of Tuesday, tourists arrived from Israel, France and the United Kingdom.

“It’s a very, very long dream come true,” said Adi Bromshtine, a 69-year-old pensioner who arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda airport from Israel. “We planned before covid and we were waiting,” she told AFP.

Itay Galili, a 22-year-old student, said he has closely monitored the news to find out when the borders will reopen.

Redhorse Osaka Wheel in Osaka, Japan Image: EvergreenPlanet/Getty Images

“As soon as I knew they were going to reopen on the 11th, I started planning. The tickets were expensive (…) but no price is too high,” he told AFP.

Japan closed its borders at the beginning of the pandemic and even prevented foreign residents from returning. As of Tuesday, visa-free entry for visitors from 68 countries and territories has resumed.

Among the requirements that still apply is the requirement to be vaccinated or test negative for coronavirus three days before traveling.

Pedestrians in Tokyo’s Ginza district on June 26: Foreigners gradually returned towards the end of the first half of 2022 Image: PHILIP FONG/AFP

Japan welcomed a record 31.9 million foreign visitors in 2019, but the number dropped to 250,000 in 2021.

A novelty for foreign tourists will be the devaluation of the local currency, the yen, valued at around 145 per dollar, a level not seen in two decades.

The government has already intervened once to strengthen the currency, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida cited the yen’s weakness as a factor he hopes will help attract tourists.