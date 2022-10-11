Japan reopens to tourism after more than two years closed due to the pandemic | Tourism and Travel

The Japan reopened its doors to tourism this Tuesday (11) after two and a half years of severe restrictions due to Covid-19and officials expect the arrival of visitors attracted by a cheap yen, which will help support the economy.

In the early hours of Tuesday, tourists arrived from Israel, France and the United Kingdom.

“It’s a very, very long dream come true,” said Adi Bromshtine, a 69-year-old pensioner who arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda airport from Israel. “We planned before Covid and we were waiting,” she told AFP.

Itay Galili, a 22-year-old student, said he has closely monitored the news to find out when the borders will reopen.

“As soon as I knew they were going to reopen on the 11th, I started planning. The tickets were expensive (…) but no price is too high,” he told AFP.

O Japan closed its borders at the beginning of the pandemic and even prevented the return of foreign residents. As of Tuesday, visa-free entry for visitors from 68 countries and territories has resumed.

Between the requirements that still apply is the requirement to be vaccinated or test negative for coronavirus three days before traveling.

Japan welcomed a record 31.9 million foreign visitors in 2019, but the number dropped to 250,000 in 2021.

A novelty for foreign tourists will be the devaluation of the local currency, the yen, valued at around 145 per dollar, a level not seen in two decades.