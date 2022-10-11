Japanese woman pays BRL 160,000 for ‘Russian astronaut’ to return to Earth

A 65-year-old woman from the city of Higashi-Omi, Japan, was the victim of a scam and lost 4.4 million yen (about R$160,000). She passed the value on to a person claiming to be a Russian astronaut. According to TV station Asahi, he sent romantic messages to the victim, said he was in love with her and needed help to return from space.

In the conversations, the scammer stated that he was working on the International Space Station but needed financial help to return to Earth because he “wanted to start life in Japan”.

Furthermore, he asked her to send money under the pretense that he needed to cover “weekend vacation expenses”, “rocket expenses to return to Earth” and “landing fees for Earth and Japan”, among other justifications.

But the conversation also included romantic gestures: “Will you marry me when I get to Japan?” as well as declarations and pledges of love.

The victim received the messages on social networks such as Instagram and LINE, a Japanese messaging app, and believed she was in a romance.

Therefore, he transferred the amount, divided into five installments, paid from August 19 to September 5.

However, the requests did not stop and the supposed astronaut increased the amount of money requested. Suspicious, the old woman went to the police.

Police are investigating the case as an “international romance scam” in which the victim is tricked due to induced romantic feelings, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported.

“I believed the names of real institutions such as NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and JAXA (Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency),” the victim said in a statement.