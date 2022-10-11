Johnny Depp abandons the image of the heartthrob and appears unrecognizable in photos with fans | Series on Stage

Away from the screens after numerous controversies, it seems that Johnny Depp decided to abandon his image of heartthrob and surprised the internet after appearing unrecognizable during a meeting with fans in New York. the star of Pirates of the Caribbeannow 59 years old, is very different from the usual during the selfies taken on Saturday night (8).

Without a beard and with blue aviator sunglasses, the actor appeared smiling in the images while signing autographs. Check out:

It is worth remembering that Depp is on the road with a musician friend Jeff Beck to several UK tour stops since the end of his highly publicized defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Meanwhile, Heard is hiding out in Spain, where he is allegedly living in a luxury villa and using an alias.

Depp is currently dating Joelle Rich who was one of the defense attorneys who represented him in his 2018 defamation lawsuit against The Sun.

understand the controversy

Amber Heard was convicted of defaming Johnny Depp in Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia. The jury found that the actress must pay $15 million to him. Depp was not present in court and watched the decision by video from England.

At the center of the legal dispute was an opinion piece by Heard published in December 2018 by the Washington Post, in which she made a statement about domestic abuse without mentioning the actor.

Depp sued Heard in the State of Virginia asking for $50 million and charging her with defamation for the article. Both also claim that their careers suffered because of the allegations.