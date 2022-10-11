Judo World Cup 2022: Mayra Aguiar is three-time champion | judo

2014, 2017 and 2022! Mayra Aguiar is three-time world champion! The title won by the Brazilian today is unprecedented among men and women in Brazilian judo. This Tuesday, in the competition held in Taskhent, Uzbekistan, the 31-year-old Brazilian won the Chinese Zhenzao Ma in the decision for wazari in the 78kg category and secured her medal number seven in Worlds.

This is Brazil’s third medal at this year’s Judo World Cup. Rafaela Silva was twice champion in the under-57kg division, while Daniel Cargnin was bronze in the under-73kg division. The competition, which takes place in Uzbekistan, continues until Thursday. Brazil gets into action this Wednesday with Rafael Silva and Beatriz Souza at heavyweight and, the next day, competes for teams.

Mayra Aguiar won this Tuesday her seventh individual medal in World Championships. She was champion in 2014 and 2017, silver in 2010 and bronze in 2011, 2013 and 2019. For teams, the Brazilian was runner-up in 2013.

To reach the final, Mayra Aguiar began her career at the 2022 Judo World Cup, beating Croatian Petrunjela Pavic in penalties. In the second round, she passed the Kazakh Arena Jangeldina by ippon. Then she had an incredible fight and beat the current Olympic champion, Japan’s Hamada Shori, in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the judoka beat German Alina Boehm, who is the current European champion.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the seven medals won by Mayra Aguiar in world championships, the Brazilian also owns three medals in consecutive Olympic Games. She secured the bronze medal at London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020.