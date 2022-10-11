Julia Roberts talks about how she was saved by George Clooney

Friends are precious people to have around in difficult situations, in addition to sharing good times whenever possible. Thus, the meaning of friendship alone is something so broad that it varies according to each personal interpretation. Considering this, the following situation occurred with the actress Julia Robertswho in an interview with The New York Times told how the family of George Clooney It was important at one point in your life.

Currently, Roberts and Clooney will star in a new film, just as they have participated in many projects together in recent years. The film suffered several delays in the course of its production, in 2022, due to the increase in cases of Covid-19.

As we all already know, Covid has social distancing as a preventive measure. Thus, the members of the production of the feature were forced to be quarantined to ensure their safety.

It was in this context that, given the isolation, Roberts was alone in a rental close to where her colleague and friend was with his family. In a statement, she comments that the actor’s family “saved from complete loneliness and despair. We were in a bubble, and it’s the longest I’ve ever been away from my family.”. Undoubtedly, the role of friendship was crucial for the actress at this time.

This is another reflection of the effects that isolation causes us, with distance being very important to contain the spread of the disease. However, such a measure still greatly affects humanity given the feelings caused by isolation.

Luckily, Julia was able to count on the presence of her friend and his family, which certainly brought them even closer and reinforced the meaning of friendship. In this way, the period of isolation, in fact, brought the friends closer, who returned to star in a film together after a long time, since the duo had not worked together since “Money Monster”, from 2016.

The movie they worked on together is “Ticket to Paradise”, which is already showing in Brazilian cinemas. The film is directed by OL Parkerm, who co-writes the screenplay with Daniel Popski.

In addition to the duo, the film features Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Maxime Bouttier and other names.

This story shows us how important it is to keep friends close, because, in the absence of family, we can be welcomed by our friends and their families.

In fact, this is a great lesson that we are shown by these movie stars.