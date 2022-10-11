Jungle Cruise Producer Talks About Possible Movie Sequel | Films

The first movie is now available on Disney+ streaming

In an interview with Collider, the producer of Jungle Cruise, Beau Flynn was asked about a possible sequel to the feature starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. According to the producer, he is very confident.

Recently, producer Hiram Garcia confirmed in a new interview that a sequel to the film is now officially in development. But so far, nothing has been revealed by the director or cast of the long.

“Jungle Cruise 2 is obviously something we really want. I think Dwayne and Emily created an amazing bond. Their chemistry is extraordinary in the first film and I know they now know these characters so intimately. I know they have great ideas where they can take this franchise.” stated the producer.

More details about the plot

In the plot, Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) enlists the help of shrewd Captain Frank Wolff (Johnson) to take her to the Amazon in his dilapidated boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal – a discovery that should change the future of medicine.

long has direction Jaume Collet-Serra (Black Adam) and Michael Green is responsible for the script. Jungle Cruise grossed $210 million worldwide, and it also became a major launch on Disney+’s Premier Access.

Jungle Cruise 2 so far without a set date for its premiere, but the first film is now available on Disney+ streaming.