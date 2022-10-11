Kelce makes history, Chiefs ‘wake up’, beat Raiders and remain in the lead of the AFC West

Raiders even opened 17-0 in the second quarter, but did not maintain the lead

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

At the Monday Night Football which closed week 5 of NFLO Kansas City Chiefs suffered but won the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Raiders even started well, in a dominant fashion, and opened 17-0 in the second quarter. But the Chiefs fought back, with Patrick Mahomes throwing no fewer than four touchdown passes, all of them to Travis Kelce.

Kelce broke a record in a Monday Night Football game with four receptions in the endzone. Interestingly, he only had 25 receiving yards.

The NFL record for touchdown receptions in a single game is five, with Jerry Rice, Kellen Winslow and Bob Shaw all achieving that mark..

On the Raiders’ side, even Josh Jacobs’ 133 rushing yards and a touchdown and Davante Adams’ 124 receiving yards and two TD’s weren’t enough.

With this result, the Chiefs have four wins and one loss this season and follow AFC West leaders. The Raiders remain in the bottom of the division with one wins and four defeats.