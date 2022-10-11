Know the best sleeping position, according to science

posted on 10/11/2022 11:47 / updated 10/11/2022 11:50



(credit: stefamerpik/Freepik)

You probably have a position that you like to sleep in the most. But in addition to being the one we like the most, the way we sleep can influence the quality of our sleep. Sleeping on your side is the favorite position for people, according to a study published in dovepress, what is something good. Also according to research, during sleep, our body adjusts its position if it has any pain or discomfort.

As the stomach is on the left side of the body, sleeping on that side can help keep the contents of this organ still due to the help of gravity. If lying on the right side, the position can lead to acid reflux. This occurs when stomach contents back up into the esophagus, which can lead to discomfort. To reduce the risk, it is important to wait some time after eating until bedtime.

Sleeping on your left side can also benefit your brain. According to a study carried out at the University of Stony Brook and the University of Rochester, in the United States, this position benefits the lymphatic drainage of the central nervous system.

However, sleeping on the right side helps people who suffer from sleep apnea. Sleeping on the right side decreases the frequency of obstructive respiratory events in people who suffer from moderate and severe cases of the disease, according to research.

While there are arguments for sleeping both left and right, sleeping on your stomach doesn’t seem to be a good option. According to the Sleep Foundation, this position causes an increase in intraocular pressure, which can lead to cases of glaucoma and vision problems. It can also increase the risk of wrinkles appearing due to pressure on the face. The back position is also not indicated as it can lead to breathing difficulties, increasing snoring and cases of apnea.

In addition, according to the Sleep Foundation, sleeping on your side is especially suitable for pregnant women, people with acid reflux, back pain, who snore or have sleep apnea, as well as the elderly.