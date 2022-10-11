Kremlin Spokesperson Says US Is ‘De facto’ Involved in Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin Representative Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that the United States is “de facto” involved in the conflict in Ukraine, a day after US President Joe Biden pledged to continue security assistance.

During a regular phone call with journalists, Peskov said US involvement could be “seen with the naked eye”.

“The United States is already really mired in this conflict,” he said.

“We have heard statements from the current US government about its plans to continue handing over weapons and prolong this conflict even further, making it as painful as possible for the Ukrainian side,” Peskov said.

Some context: Peskov’s comments come after Biden condemned Monday’s attacks on Ukrainian cities and continued to promise US security assistance “including advanced air defense systems”.

The White House did not specify which air defense systems Biden discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but the United States has previously committed to providing Ukraine with National Advanced Ground-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS). NASAMS would be able to engage Russian cruise missiles.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated similar comments to Peskov in an interview with Russian state media.

“It seems to me that the Americans have indeed been participating in this war for a long time, they are not just arming Zelensky and his regime, they are providing intelligence from military and commercial satellites, which are now used in military plans,” Lavrov said.

“In the West itself, they are already starting to understand that they are going further than they intended,” he said.

SOURCE: CNN