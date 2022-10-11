Leaked photos reveal Sydney Sweeney’s look in Madame Web

the footage of Madame Web in full swing in New York, USA. Thanks to the open set filming, we have several photos being taken by the paparazzi and making their way onto the internet. With that, we get our first glimpse of one of the highlights of the film.

Since today’s photos revealed the look of the character played by actress Sydney Sweeney, from euphoria. Her character remains a secret, but at least she’s something.

In addition to the first glimpse at Sweeney’s character, we also have actress Dakota Johnson back in Julia Carpenter’s outfit, the second Madame Web.

Which is nothing new, as this look was revealed months ago. However, last night the actress was seen with white hair, indicating that we will have the presence of Cassandra Webb, the first Madame Webb. Or something like that!

Madame Web is one of Sony Pictures’ most unusual projects for its SSU. Which is the cinematic universe of characters from the Spider-Man universe, which already has VenomMorbius and Kraven: The Hunter.

Although we do not have any details about the plot, it is OFFICIAL: the actress Dakota Johnson (50 shades of gray) will be Madame Web!

The actress Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) is also confirmed in the cast, while SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders, Succession) takes over directing. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the writers of Morbius, are also confirmed! The film hits theaters on February 15, 2024.