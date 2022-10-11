Learn how to disable WhatsApp Web notifications

Do you know how to disable WhatsApp Web notifications? Read this content to the end and learn with us!

For those who use the computer often, but want to keep up to date with the notifications that appear on WhatsApp, we have no doubts that WhatsApp Web is very worthwhile.

In case you don’t know it yet, this is a WhatsApp tool where you can access your WhatsApp through your computer.

Therefore, both for those who already use WhatsApp Web and do not know how to disable notifications, and for those who want to learn how to use it, it is important to read this content to the end.

First of all, if you’ve never used WhatsApp Web, don’t worry, this is a much simpler tool than it sounds. In this case, the first thing you have to do to use WP Web is to enter the official WhatsApp website.

Here, you have two options: use WhatsApp in browser or download WhatsApp app on your computer.

In this case, regardless of the option you choose, you will be able to access WhatsApp from your computer. But, for us, the ideal thing is that you download the app on your computer – we highly recommend this option.

After opening WhatsApp Web, either through the browser or through the app, you will need to pick up your cell phone. With your cell phone in hand, open WhatsApp and go to the option: connected devices.

After that, you will click to connect a new device. This will bring up for you to scan the WhatsApp Web QR code.

So, just scan it and it will sync.

How to disable notifications?

Now that you know how to sync your phone with WhatsApp Web, it’s interesting to talk a little about how to disable notifications.

For this, in the case of the Browser version, you must go to the Padlock on the left side, before the website URL.

There, you will see cookies and website information. But, in addition, it will have a part of notifications.

If it is enabled, you will disable it.

In the case of the app, there is no way to disable notifications. However, if you don’t want to be notified when you receive a message from someone else, just mute them.

Image: Ink Drop/shutterstock.com