Lenovo tablet with 2k 11″ screen is very cheap with coupon – Tudo em Tecnologia

Looking for a tablet for study or fun? In that case, the Lenovo P11 Plus is a great choice. After all, it brings a high resolution screen, good chipset and premium construction. And today, it’s on a special offer with a coupon starting at R$ 1349.

About its features, the Lenovo P11 Plus features an 11″ 2K panel that plays content with excellent visual quality. In terms of audio, it features four Dolby-Atmos-certified speakers. As a result, it delivers immersive sound for videos and games.

In hardware, Lenovo has added a Helio G90T chipset alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. In addition, it brings more highlights such as a 7,500 mAh battery that promises up to 12 hours of navigation, protective cover and a dedicated keyboard input.

Main specifications:

Screen: 11-inch LCD with 2K resolution

11-inch LCD with 2K resolution Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T 4G

MediaTek Helio G90T 4G RAM: 4GB

4GB Native Storage: 64GB

64GB Back camera: 13MP

13MP Frontal camera: 8MP

8MP Drums: 7,000mAh with 20W fast charging

7,000mAh with 20W fast charging System: Android 11

Android 11 Others: Wi-fi, four audio outputs with DTS.

With coupon, free shipping and super-fast delivery, Lenovo’s P11 Plus tablet is a great investment in Brazil:

WARNING: Promotion was tested at the time of publication, but may expire at any time without notice. To receive promotions as soon as she leaves directly on WhatsApp or Telegram, join our offer groups:

WhatsApp group

Telegram Group