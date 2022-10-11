Madame Web | Actress comments on intense training routine

Preparing for Madame Teia has been physically exhausting for actress Isabela Merced, who recently joined the film’s cast.

talking to the ScreenRantthe actress said she didn’t even have time off when she finished filming Turtles Down Underas he has already gone straight to training for Madame Web.

I’ve been busy. I walked straight out of Turtles All the way Down to the process of getting ready for Madame Web. I had to train, and I’m still training. I’ve been aiming to define my abs, and I’m almost there. Let’s hope he shows up at some point. But it’s been a long process. These films are by no means small, and they are organized in a certain way.” – Said Merced

There are rumors that Isabela Merced is playing Anya Corazón, the Spider-Girl, in the film.

Madame Webset to debut on February 16, 2024, will be part of the Spider-Verse being built by the studio.

The main cast features Dakota Johnson (Persuasion), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), Adam Scott (Rupture) and Isabela Merced (Family Justice), while SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones) directs.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius) sign the final version of the script.

In the comics, Cassandra Webb is a mutant born in Salem, Oregon. She suffers from a neuromuscular disease that leaves her paralyzed and blind, but has the formidable psychic powers of telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition, allowing her to perceive events far beyond the capacity of her physical body.