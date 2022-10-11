Madame Web Star Teases Marvel Movie Intense Workout Routine » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Isabela Merced shares how intense training was for her in the upcoming Sony movie Madame Web. The film is a spin-off of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, following features like 2018’s Poison and 2022 morbius, both received negative reviews from critics, despite Poisonimpressive box office numbers. Madame Web comes to change things with a powerful female lead in Dakota Johnson and an all-new cast that includes Merced, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

The film is currently in production and is reportedly the origin story of Madame Web, a clairvoyant who has the ability to see the Spider World. It is not yet confirmed which version of Madame Web will be in the film, but there are two possibilities: Cassandra Webb – the original Madame Web – or Julia Carpenter. Formerly known as Spider-Woman, Julia was accidentally injected with spider venom, which gave her superpowers like Spider-Man. Later, Julia was given telepathic, precognitive, and astral projection powers from the original Madame Web, as Cassandra was mortally wounded, making Julia the new Madame Web.

Rumor has it that Merced will play Anya Corazón in Madame Web, also known as Spider-Girl. By speaking exclusively to for your next movie Rosalina, Merced talks about his experience in the new superhero movie. The actor shares how intense the routine has been for her, explaining:

It’s been busy. I went straight from filming Turtles All the Way Down to the preparation process for Madame Web. I had to train, and I’m still training. I had the goal of wanting a six-pack, and I’m getting there when I’m flexed. Let’s hope it happens to show up when I’m somewhere. But it’s been a long process. These films are by no means small, and they are organized to a degree. I just got on the ride and took all these pictures because I want to remember everything. I want to post all these pictures as soon as the movie comes out, because they are so fun and goofy. And I’m very excited to share.

How action-packed will Madame Web be?

If Merced’s training is anything to go by, it can be safe to say that audiences will be in for an action-packed movie. Madame Web is still in production and has been shrouded in secrecy, to the point that it hasn’t been confirmed who is playing each character. However, it already seems certain that the film will be able to feature some of Sony’s most exciting action scenes so far. Poison and morbius explored some more fantastical action sequences thanks to their main characters, but Madame Web have a chance to go a little more grounded. There will still be plenty of CGI considering the character involved, but Merced’s rigorous training suggests the actors will have plenty of stunts to stage, rather than relying solely on computer-generated elements.

According to recent Madame Web photos from the set, the film promises to be very action-packed. Merced’s comments confirm this and even suggest that the rumors surrounding her character may be true. If she must go through a lot of training, even in production, she could very well be playing a heroic character. With Madame Web not scheduled to premiere until February 2024, it may be some time before concrete answers emerge, but new clues seem to be arriving every week.