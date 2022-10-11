Makhachev is not afraid of Do Bronx jiu-jitsu: “I’m going to break his record” | combat

On the eve of the meeting with Charles Do Bronx, Islam Makhachev showed confidence for the dispute for the lightweight belt. UFC 280 will be held in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd.

– I’m not afraid of his skills in jiu-jitsu, because I have skills in sambo and grappling, and I’m going to make it difficult to stand with him. That’s why I’m going to take him down and try to finish him. As he has more submissions in the UFC, my goal is to submit him. I will break his record – Makhachev told “The National”.

1 of 2 Islam Makhachev — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images Islam Makhachev — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The Russian praised Do Bronx, but reinforced his confidence in his own abilities and said he will overcome the Brazilian.

– He’s very dangerous. (…) But I don’t think it’s the biggest test (of my career). Maybe I’ve outgrown some guy with more skills. But now he’s the champion, and he doesn’t think anyone can stop him. But, on October 22nd, I will stop – he concluded.

Makhachev comes from ten wins, and hasn’t lost since 2015 (only setback), when he was surpassed by Brazilian Adriano Martins by TKO. From the Bronx, in turn, he accumulates submissions and 11 consecutive victories. The last time Charles lost was in December 2017 to Paul Felder.

UFC 280

22 October 2022 in Abu Dhabi (UAE)

MAIN CARD (3 pm, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs Islam Makhachev

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

PRELIMINARY CARD (11 am, Brasília time):

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida

Lightweight: Magomed Mustafaev vs Yamato Nishikawa

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon

Bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg