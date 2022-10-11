“Man, what a pain”; Globo reporter vents about ‘attack’ after photo with Endrick, from Palmeiras

O palm trees has been going through great moments for a long time, especially after the arrival of Abel Ferreira, piling up titles and being considered one of the best in South America. This season, the success was not so great, as it ended up being eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, but it is very close to lifting the Brasileirão cup.

This shine is due to the quality of the players, but not only those who are playing constantly attract attention. In Verdão, for example, even with just a few minutes for the professional, Endrick already gets a lot of spotlight and has given interviews recentlyjust after having received a small opportunity in the rout over Coritiba.

However, an unpleasant situation happened: Gabriela Ribeiro, a reporter for TV Globo, shared an outburst after receiving attacks by sharing a photo in which she appears interviewing the young promise. According to the journalist’s own account, she received sexist and sexist comments after the photo was posted on her profile: “Mary Shoe” was one of the offenses used.

“Good citizen saying that ‘I would eat easy’, people saying that I want to appear more than the player (my Instagram account, mind you)., published the professional on her official social network. Then Gabriela previously stated that she often faces “mistakes due to a ‘weird exposed life’, which, for women, means suffering constant attacks”.

“But I respond to difficulties with that mockery and overcoming myself every day”, said the reporter, who was also defended by many, who gave praise in order to appease the uncomfortable situation. A constant name in Premiere and SporTV, the professional joined the station’s team in open TV broadcasts in January last year.