Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund seek ‘octave’ – Champions League

Will the question of qualification for the ‘eighth’ in Group G be sealed today? For that, it will be enough for Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund to beat Copenhagen and Sevilla, respectively. Superbomber Haaland’s City (top scorer of this edition of the Champions) arrive 100% victorious in Denmark, being favorites in the duel with Copenhagen. “We have a chance to settle qualifying, let’s not underestimate the rival. Will I spare Haaland? No! He’s one of the best. I shouldn’t talk so much about him because the numbers speak for themselves”, guarantees Pep Guardiola. Jacob Neestrup bets on the house factor. “Parken will make the difference in our favor”, shoots the Nordic coach.

Dortmunf face a Sevilla now led by Jorge Sampaoli, who replaced Julen Lopetegui after Wednesday’s defeat (1-4) at Pizjuán. “We studied how Sampaoli’s teams play, but the truth is that Sevilla’s squad… is the same!”, de-dramatizes Edin Terzic, coach of the Germans. “Sevilla’s hope is ‘dated’. We have to find out who we are…”, says Jorge Sampaoli.