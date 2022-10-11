Margot Robbie comments on the casting of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn – Terraverso

Margot Robbie has come to seal the peace.

In an interview with MTV News for the promotion of his newest film, Amsterdamthe actress Margot Robbie commented on his joy when he found out about the casting of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Margot Robbie praises Lady Gaga and says she’s glad there are other versions of Harley Quinn 🔗: https://t.co/s7s93KyQ98 pic.twitter.com/EJZpYD68nn — MRBR Photos (@mrbrphotos) October 6, 2022

“That makes me so happy, because I said from the beginning that all I wanted for Harley Quinn was for her to be one of those characters, like Macbeth or Batman, that is always passed from one great actor to the next.” – says the actress.

Still on the idea of ​​making Harley Quinn a character open to new interpretationsRobbie added:

“It’s kind of like someone being able to make their own version of Batman, or their own Macbeth. I feel like, not always, these are female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, who I got to play and I was honored, was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett has already played Queen Elizabeth I, now I can too’.

IT IS an honor to have built such a strong foundation for Harley Quinn so she can be one of those characters that other actresses get to play. And I believe she will be amazing doing it.”

Margot Robbie was immortalized as the harlequin after his participation in the two feature films of Suicide squadand starry Birds of Prey – Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation (2020).

Gaga, on the other hand, will make her big debut as the character in the musical. Joker 2: Folie à Deuxwhich has a premiere forecast for October 04, 2024.