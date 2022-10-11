Margot Robbie opens up the game and says what she thinks about Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

After it was confirmed that Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn following the movie jokerMargot Robbie, who also plays the character spoke for the first time on the subject.

Margot Robbie had her career marked by playing the anti-heroine in cinemas, first in Suicide squad (2016), later in the solo movie Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation.

This year, with the announcement of Joker, the rumors (which were confirmed reality) was that Lady Gaga would play the role, and with that more rumors emerged, realizing that Margot would have been upset about it, for the possibility of being compared and overshadowed for a singer. pop.

During an interview with MTV Newsunlike the rumors that surfaced that Margot wouldn’t have liked the news, the live-action star of Barbie declared:

“That makes me very happy, because I said from the beginning that all I wanted was for Harley Quinn to be one of those eternal characters, in the same way as Macbeth or Batman, who is always passed from a great actor to a great actor. It’s like someone could make their own Batman. I felt honored to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors come in and deliver their own versions of. I’m confident that she [Gaga] will do something amazing.”

But, after all, will Margot Robbie not play the role of Harley Quinn anymore?

Margot Robbie, 32, has an identification with the character and even though Lady Gaga lives Harley Quinn in jokerfans still want to know if Robbie can return to play her in future projects.

“No, I’ve had enough rest. I’m ready to live it again[…] I did Birds of prey, The Suicide Squad (2021) one after the other, so it was a lot of Harley Quinn in one year, but that’s been a while. I’m always ready for more Harley Quinn!” declared the blonde saying that director James Gunn stated that she would live the role in derivative projects for streaming.

When will Joker 2 hit theaters?

Set to hit theaters in October 2024, filming for Joker: folie à deux will begin this December in Los Angeles.

The sequel will also be a musical, noting that the first film was released in October 2019 and was a huge success worldwide, grossing over US$ 1 billion at the box office.

