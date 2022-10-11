Margot Robbie trusts Lady Gaga for the role of Harley Quinn

Still unconfirmed, it is possible that Lady Gaga be the next actress to play the character Harley Quinnin the movie joker 2. Margot Robbiewho gave life to the former psychiatrist in The Suicide Squadin 2021, has already shown itself to be on board with the choice of the successor.

“I think she’s going to do something amazing”, said Margot, in an interview with MTV News. The actress who has played Harley Quinn since 2016 confessed that from the beginning she wanted “Harley Quinn was one of the characters that went from being a great actor to being a great actor, like MacBeth or Batman”.

The Australian actress acknowledged that “there aren’t that many cases with female characters” when it comes to the legacy passed from actor to actor between franchises in a saga. “It’s an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley is now one of those characters that other actors can have the opportunity to play.”, he shared.

The entry of Lady Gaga in the cast of the sequel to Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux, has not yet been confirmed. However, Margot Robbie’s statements suggest that the singer will, in fact, work with Joaquin Phoenixactor who gives life to the main character.

The role, which may come to belong to the artist, will assume a different version from that of Margot Robbie, in the Universe A.D. In this way, both actresses have room to play the psychiatrist-turned-criminal in separate films.

The synopsis of the next sequel is not yet known. However, the saga is based on the story of joker, an aspiring comedian with mental problems and an uncontrollable laugh. The plot also revolves around his relationship with his psychiatrist, Harley Quinnwho ends up falling in love and joining him as a partner in crime.

Completing the list are Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland. The film hits theaters at October 4, 2024.