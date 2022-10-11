Mário offers Diniz a two-year contract in a renewal proposal with Fluminense | fluminense

Negotiations began last week, when the coach’s manager, Giuliano Bertolucci, traveled to Rio de Janeiro and met with Mário Bittencourt and the executive director of football, Paulo Angioni. The meeting took place at the club’s headquarters, in Laranjeiras.

1 of 3 Fernando Diniz negotiates renewal with Fluminense — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC Fernando Diniz negotiates renewal with Fluminense — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC

– I have already sent a proposal (before the game against Atlético-MG). We don’t plan the club for next year thinking about the election. The contracts for Cano and Ganso, for example, run until the end of 2023. We are already drawing up a plan because the club has to be bigger than all of us. We are sitting in the chair to plan next year. I can’t wait for the election. If we’re not here and the other person wants to undo what we did, that’s fine – he told UOL in an interview given last Friday and published this Tuesday.

Hired in April after the departure of Abel Braga, Diniz has a contract with Fluminense until the end of 2022. In this season, the coach has played 36 games, with 20 wins, eight draws and eight defeats. Tricolor is currently fifth in the Brazilian Championship.

What may delay a definition on renewal is that 2022 is an election year in Laranjeiras. Close to Diniz, Mário has not yet made it official, but he will be a candidate for reelection. As an opposition, for now two lawyers have launched their pre-candidacies: Ademar Arrais and Marcelo Souto. The electoral process will take place in the second half of November, as determined by the club’s statutes.

Before the game against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, the president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, had already revealed his intention to renew with the coach. At the time, he even said that he even intends to develop a project to implement Dinizismo, a characteristic game model of the coach, from the club’s youth categories.

2 of 3 Fernando Diniz in his presentation at Fluminense with Paulo Angioni and Mário Bittencourt — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC Fernando Diniz in his presentation at Fluminense with Paulo Angioni and Mário Bittencourt — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC

– Our work, especially in relation to his work (Diniz), of restructuring the field, the football we play… We are obviously not concerned and evaluating the issue of results, but the continuity of this work . It is an election year in Fluminense, I have already told him that if I continue from 2023 onwards, I am interested in him staying with us for a long time – said Mário Bittencourt at the time, who added:

– Also, structuring a work that can start from the base divisions, for us to create a game identity, a game style that comes from the base, because we really like the style of play he implemented. I think Brazilian football needs that, it needs modernity, a football game that brings our characteristics, which is having possession of the ball, which is playing, attacking. We have this in mind.

Mário Bittencourt on the desire to renew with Diniz: “May it stay for a long time”

+ Read more news from Fluminense

🎧 Listen to the ge Fluminense podcast 🎧

Watch: all about Fluminense on ge, on Globo and on sportv