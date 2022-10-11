Maurício suffers a strain on his right knee and misses Inter for two weeks | International

The exams carried out by Mauricio, this Monday, indicated a strain in the medial collateral ligament of the right knee. The Inter midfielder will be out of action for about two weeks.

The 21-year-old midfielder suffered the problem during the 4-2 win over Goiás. After a dispute with the opponent, he felt pain at the scene, was attended by doctors and could not resist. He was replaced by Liziero at 18 of the final stage. He left Beira-Rio with difficulties to walk.

The boy has been one of the highlights of the team in recent games. Against Esmeraldino, he opened the scoring and even collaborated with Alan Patrick’s goal. It is likely that he will be out in the matches against Botafogo, in Engenhão, Coritiba, in Couto Pereira, and Ceará, in Beira-Rio.

– It was a shot there that the ball was left over. I played and I don’t remember who from their team came a little hard on my knee, they cheered – explained shirt 27.

Mauricio is one of the players who most played for Inter this season. There are 50 games played, with six goals and four assists. Since the elimination to Melgar in the Sudamericana, in August, he assumed the starting position and had a sequence.

The youngster’s entry coincides with the team’s unbeaten period in the competition. In the last 10 games, he started nine. In the period, Colorado won seven and drew three.

Mano Menezes will have a week of training to find a replacement. The main alternatives are Liziero and Edenilson. Another possibility, less likely, would be to continue the scheme with two midfielders, with the entry of Taison in the sector.

50 games (31 as a starter)

2528 minutes

6 goals

4 assists

