Mbappé gives another ‘show’ in the PSG dressing room and opens up a rift between the team’s stars

The soap opera involving Kylian Mbappé and his (mis)mands has a new chapter. The 23-year-old player once again expressed his dissatisfaction within the mechanics of PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) which, in this weekend’s French Championship round, was nothing more than a goalless draw with Rennes.

The pampered French striker struck again this weekend. This was due to his team’s goalless draw in the local championship, where the athlete was once again used as a reference for coach Christophe Galtier’s team.

According to the French newspaper L’Equipe, the leaders of the French team promised the striker that they would contradict a shirt 9 so that he could play more freely – but that did not happen.

PSG even signed 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitike. However, he is evaluated as a player for the future of the Parisian team and not as someone to solve problems in this current season.

In the last round, the athlete was once again called “out of position”. After the game, he posted the hashtag on his social networks PivotGangconsidered by some fans as an indirect to Galtier for playing as a center.

While he was with the French national team on the last FIFA date, Mbappé stated that he has more freedom in the French national team for playing with Olivier Giroud, from Milan, in attack: “At PSG there is no such thing”, he said.

In a recent interview with RMC Sport, Luis Campos, PSG’s sporting director, revealed that the club tried to sign a reference striker, but targets Gianluca Scamacca and Robert Lewandowski hit it off with West Ham and Barcelona, ​​respectively.

Even with this supposed dissatisfaction, Mbappé’s numbers remain very good in the 2022/23 season. For PSG there are 12 games played and 11 goals scored.

cracked locker room

The atmosphere behind the scenes at Paris Saint-Germain goes from bad to worse. The newspaper Marca, from Spain, reported this Monday about the good relationship between Messi and Neymar, but that the South American duo does not maintain relations with Mbappé off the pitch. The French star, on the other hand, would have Sergio Ramos’ partner inside the club’s dressing room.

The relationship between the stars takes place on the field, in a kind of ‘pact’ for the team to achieve the results and for the stars to arrive in good shape for the World Cup, which begins in November.

If on the one hand Neymar no longer has that friendly relationship with Mbappé, the Brazilian’s relationship with Messi is different. The number 10 has a great partnership with the Argentine on and off the field, who comes from the days of Barcelona.

Meanwhile, defender Sergio Ramos and Italian Verrati are the players who would be closest to Mbappé inside the Paris Saint-Germain dressing room.

The newspaper also highlights an episode that generated the ‘World Cup pact’. Neymar and Mbappé would have had a serious conflict inside the locker room and Messi was the one who would have intervened in the discussion.

Neymar is a forward for PSG – C.Gavelle/PSG/Disclosure Mbappé continues to put on a ‘show’ in the PSG dressing room – PSG/Disclosure/ND

From then on, the stars started to relate only on the field for the good of the team’s football. Also according to the newspaper, Messi would be increasingly convinced of a possible return to Barcelona. However, he is focused towards the club’s main objective in the Champions League and the World Cup with Argentina.

*Contributed to Portal Lance and UOL Esportes

