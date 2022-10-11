Miguelito fulfills “child’s dream” and gives a message to Santos fans

This Monday night (10) was very special for young Miguelito. The 18-year-old midfielder debuted in Santos’ professional team in a 4-1 rout against Juventude, in Vila Belmiro.

After the match, the Bolivian highlighted his joy and thanked Orlando Ribeiro for the opportunity. They already worked together in the under-20 of Peixe.

“I felt very happy when I entered the field. I want to thank the coach for giving me the opportunity and all my teammates who, from the moment I arrived, supported me to develop my style of play. Very happy to be able to debut for Santos. A dream I had since I was a child. I’m going to keep working to get more opportunities at Santos”, he said.

Menino da Vila also took the opportunity to send a message to the crowd. During the second half, several Santos fans asked to be placed in the stands of Urbano Caldeira.

“I want to tell the fans that I’m going to give myself to the fullest. I’m going to try to help the team with everything I can. I’m going to keep going and enjoy the moment I’m living in my life and in football,” he commented.

Born in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, Miguelito is one of the great promises of Santos’ youth teams. He recently signed his first professional contract with the club, which runs until April 2027.

This season, his first with the alvinegra shirt, Miguel has added ten matches and three goals for the under-20.

Recently, he also made his debut for the Bolivian national team. Asked which one was more special, the boy deflected and showed his joy with the moment he is living.

“I was called up to the national team. A reward for my work at Santos. I dedicate myself day to day in training to have an opportunity in the games. There’s no way (to say which is more special). Both were special moments. I was happy when I played for the national team. Being able to defend my country doing what I like the most is something that has no comparison. And being able to debut for Santos too. There is no comparison. It’s a great joy that I’m feeling. I’m taking advantage of the opportunities that Santos and the national team give me gave. I will continue working to have more opportunities in important games”, he concluded.

Miguelito hopes to win another chance among the professionals next Monday, when Santos visits Bragantino, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.