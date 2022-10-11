Millie Bobby Brown was surprised by the success of Enola Holmes » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Millie Bobby Brown was surprised by the success of Enola Holmes following the release of the Netflix movie in 2020, upon receiving a text message from a certain celebrity.

Millie Bobby Brown was surprised by the success of Enola Holmes. The breakout role of the British actor came on Netflix Weird stuff as Eleven, and she soon garnered that recognition in her film debut, Godzilla: King of the Monstersthat she accompanied Enola Holmes. Based on the book series by Nancy Springer, the mystery film shifts the focus from the now famous detective Sherlock Holmes to his equally brilliant younger sister Enola as she teams up with fugitive Mister Tewkesbury and embarks on an adventure to find her missing mother. .

Enola Holmes glowing reviews from critics with much praise for Brown’s lead performance. Released in 2020, Enola Holmes It also quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched original films at the time, with around 76 million views in its first four weeks on the streaming service. Because Enola Holmes‘ Critical success, massive popularity, and wealth of source material provided by Springer’s book series, it was a no-brainer for Netflix to begin developing a sequel.

During a recent interview with full movie (through GamesRadar+), Brown revealed that the success of the Enola Holmes surprised even her. Shortly after the film’s release, the Weird stuff The star even received a text from Blake Lively signifying how much the mystery film and Enola Holmes’ character were resonating with others. Read what Brown shared below:

I really didn’t think it would be as successful as it was. Of course, that resonated a lot with me – that’s why I did it. I thought, “There is so much potential here.” But I didn’t realize how much potential. People like Blake Lively texted me saying, “My daughter wants to be Enola Holmes.” He began to understand how much this resonated with everyone else.

Will the success of Enola Holmes 2 surpass the original?

Considering the return of talent on board, Enola Holmes 2 is poised to potentially surpass the success of the original. In addition to Brown returning to lead the Enola Holmes 2 Cast as the titular detective, the sequel will also see the return of Henry Cavill as his older brother Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as his mother Eudoria Holmes and Louis Partridge as his sidekick Tewkesbury. The creators of the first film, writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer, are also back in their respective roles for the sequel.

While Enola Holmes 2 seems to retain everything that made the first film so beloved, it will also need to bring something new to the table. Some intriguing new cast members include Harry Potterby David Thewlis and Dune‘s Sharon Duncan-Brewster, both in undisclosed roles. Enola Holmes 2 is also standing out with its story, which will further explore the “decaying industrial womb” while continuing to focus on “high society gala” and all the class and feminist themes that come with it. Only time will tell if Enola Holmes 2Its success eclipses the original when the sequel releases November 4 on Netflix.

Source: Total Film (via GamesRadar+)