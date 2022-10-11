Mourners gather for first funerals from gas station explosion that killed 10 people

Mourners gathered to pay tribute to victims of the gas station explosion that killed 10 people as the first funerals in the tragedy began.

The deadly blast hit a gas station and village shop, as well as nearby buildings, in County Donegal last week.

The youngest victim was just five years old, a girl who had gone to the store to buy her mother a birthday cake.

Jessica Gallagher was among 10 victims of the blast (SHOVEL)

Crowds filled the street for Gallagher’s funeral on Tuesday (SHOVEL)

The first funeral in the tragedy was held for 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher on Tuesday morning. The young woman was a fashion designer who was due to start a new job on Monday.

A hearse carrying Mrs. Gallagher was seen passing through Creeslough – the village where the explosion took place – to the local church for the funeral service.

The mourners were seen in the streets as the hearse passed on its way to the church.

In addition to family and friends, Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill and local TD Joe McHugh were seen arriving for the funeral service.

Mourners carry Gallagher’s coffin (Getty Images)

Nine more funerals are scheduled to follow after the deadly explosion (SHOVEL)

The funeral for Martin McGill, 49, a native of Scotland, will also be held at St Michael’s Church on Tuesday.

More will be aid to other victims throughout the week in the village and surrounding areas in North West Ireland.

Irish police are continuing to investigate what caused the explosion that blew up a complex of buildings that included the gas station and convenience store and residential apartments last week.

The explosion is being treated as a “tragic accident”. It is believed that a gas leak is a theory.

Father John Joe Duffy, who will preside at many of Creeslough’s funerals, said he was struggling to find words to sum up the enormity of the tragedy.

Michelle O’Neill was among the killers (Getty Images)

At the start of the funeral, he expressed “sincere and heartfelt condolences” to Gallagher’s family.

“We would love to be able to place our hands on your hearts and take away this pain and this pain that you are experiencing this morning,” he said.

“But thinking about it would not be a sensible thing to do. Because in this emptiness, in this pain, you hold Jessica in your hearts.”

Martin McGill’s funeral will also be held on Tuesday (SHOVEL)

Father Duffy described the 24-year-old as a “jewel” in his family.

Before the first mass on Tuesday, he told reporters: “There are no words. I’m trying to find words this morning.

“I’m one of the residents here, I’m one of the people, I’m ordinary, I can wear this necklace, but I’m ordinary, I’m struggling to find words. Maybe words will find me this morning.”

(Top row, left to right) Leona Harper, Robert Garwe, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, Jessica Gallagher and James O’Flaherty, and (bottom row, left to right) Martina Martin, Hugh Kelly, Catherine O’Donnell, his son James Monaghan and Martin McGill (An Garda Siochána / PA Wire)

The other eight victims were Robert Garwe, 50, and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5, who were at the store to buy a birthday cake; James O’Flaherty, 48 years old; Leona Harper, age 14; Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; Hugh Kelly, 59 years old; and Martina Martin, 49 years old.

A funeral service for O’Flaherty is due to be held in Derrybeg on Wednesday morning, while a joint service will be held for O’Donnell and his son James in Creeslough in the afternoon.

Harper’s funeral will be held in Ramelton and that of Martin, a mother of four, in Creeslough on Thursday.

Additional reporting from the Press Association