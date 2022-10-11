Murder on the Orient Express gets another sequel

Less than a year after the release of Death on the Nile, Harry Potter star Kenneth Branagh will once again play detective Hercule Poirot in A Haunting in Venice, the new film in the franchise based on stories by Agatha Christie.

Branagh will return as the protagonist and director of the third film in the franchise that began with Murder on the Orient Express in 2017, which rocked at the box office. The actor returned to the role in February this year alongside Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile, and has just announced the cast of yet another sequel.

Death on the Nile was a little more middling success than its predecessor, but was still considered a success despite several backstage controversies. Actor Armie Hammer was accused of rape and cannibalism during production, and Letita Wright was revealed to be anti-vaccine.

Despite the problems, shortly after the release Branagh revealed that he would be talking about a new film in the franchise with 20th Century Studios, and that the script would already be ready. Now, those who fell in love with the eccentric detective Hercule Poirot already have real confirmations of yet another production.

A Haunting in Venice will once again have Branagh in the role of the detective, and will bring ina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico in the cast. Production is expected to begin in November, with plans to debut in 2023.

The new movie could be a change in the franchise

Even though it’s based again on a work by Agatha Christie, the new film could be an interesting shift in the direction of a slightly more supernatural approach.

Haunting in Venice takes place on post-World War II Venice Halloween, and Poirot is at the center of the story going to a séance inside a supposedly haunted mansion, where one of the guests ends up being murdered.

Even being a similar format to the other two films, the new feature can bring supernatural elements, showing a different tone from its predecessors and giving new air to the franchise.

You can check out both Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile on Star+. Haunting in Venice is set to debut in 2023