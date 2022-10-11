NASA investigates mysterious object trapped in helicopter

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is investigating a mysterious object that has become attached to the Ingenuity, the US space agency’s helicopter used on Mars. A video released by NASA shows a small piece of debris stuck to a part of the aircraft.

The images were taken on Ingenuity’s 33rd flight, when the helicopter was exploring the Jazero Crater region. The incident shows something similar to a plastic hooked to the aircraft’s foot. NASA qualified the object as an “FOD” – acronym for Foreign Object Debris. The term is used in aviation to refer to any foreign particle or substance capable of causing damage to an aircraft.

Ingenuity’s 33rd Mars flight lasted just over 55 seconds. NASA said the aircraft, weighing approximately two kilograms, traveled about 111 meters before landing. The agency also confirmed that the helicopter and Perseverance, a space robot launched in 2020, are working to identify the source of the debris. The most likely explanation is that the object is a piece of fabric left over from Perseverance’s parachute.

