NASA’s New Supercomputer Simulation Shows The Moon’s Creation Process; see the video

A new simulation of a supercomputer from NASAthe American space agency, in partnership with the University of Durham, in England, sheds light on the possible origin of Moon and its evolution process. According to the video, released this week, the star would have formed a few hours after the Earth and a celestial body the size of Mars collide, releasing the material that made up the Moon. It is one of the most detailed and best-resolution simulations ever made for studies on the origin of the Moon.

The simulation begins with the collision between a body called Theia and Earth. The debris generated by the impact forms two smaller bodies of different sizes, and then the gravity of the larger body propels the smaller body – the Moon – forward, launching it into a wide, stable orbit around the Earth. This would have happened billions of years ago, in the period when the Solar System was still forming. The video is available on NASA’s YouTube channel.

Although the theory about the collision between the Earth and another body that gave rise to the Moon is nothing new, most of the previous assumptions said that the star would have formed over months or years. In this new simulation, this process may have occurred in a matter of hours.

“This opens up a whole new range of possible starting points for the evolution of the Moon,” said Jacob Kegerreis, a postdoctoral researcher at NASA’s Ames Research Center and lead author of the paper on these results, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Furthermore, the new simulation showed that the Moon may not be the only body formed by the collision between Earth and Theia, which is unprecedented. “We entered this project without knowing exactly what the results of these high-resolution simulations would be. So, in addition to being surprised to find that the standard resolutions could be wrong, it was even more exciting to see that the new results point to the inclusion of a possibly Moon-like satellite in orbit,” said Kegerreis.

The new results were only possible with the technological advancement of supercomputers that perform this type of simulation. According to a note issued by NASA, this extra computational power showed that low-resolution simulations can miss important aspects of these types of collisions. Now, researchers will be able to find new behaviors and get closer to understanding the real origin of events.