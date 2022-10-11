“Need to bring in the next window”; Nation wastes no time and ‘demands’ Malcom’s arrival and +2 in Flamengo

Several names are requested as reinforcements, but 3 in specific are seen most often among Mais Querido fans.

O Flamengo currently has a squad full of options, which is doing the job, so much so that even the reserves were able to win games in the Brazilian Championship, as happened against Cuiabá, for example. The starting team led by Dorival Júnior showed evolution and is guaranteed in 2 important finals in 2022.

Anyway, even if that’s not the intention, some departures are expected next season, even more after the shine, as is the case of Pedro, for example, who must play in the World Cup. In addition, other situations involve players who are arriving at a more advanced age and may lose a little of the fast pace, like Everton Ribeiro, who will be 34 years old.

As a result, wanting the team to continue fighting directly for the titles and have “level A” options within the squad, Flamengo fans constantly ask for some signings on social networksbut in the last few months, days and weeks, some seem to be the “favorites” as they are cited more often.

The trio consists of malcomfrom Zenit, Oscarfrom the Shanghai Port, along with Pedro Raul, from Goiás. This Tuesday (11), for example, a fan went straight about the trio: “Flamengo needs to bring Oscar (Shanghai), Malcom (Zenit) and Pedro Raul (Goiás) in the next window. SRN Cast for the World Cup”he wrote, already taking into account the chance of victory against Athletico-PR in Libertadores.

In addition, another also went straight to his request: “Pedro I think he will hardly stay for next year, Flamengo could already keep an eye on this Pedro Raul“published a rubro-negro, predicting that the current shirt 21 should be highly valued if he goes well with Tite and would hardly remain as an option for Dorival Júnior.