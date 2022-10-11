New Mission Successfully Deflects Asteroid After Collision, Says Nasa | Science

For the first time in history, the trajectory of an asteroid has been successfully altered, NASA said on Tuesday.
The US space agency’s announcement details the outcome of the DART Mission, which collided with the moon Dimorphos on September 26. The action was a test to verify the ability to divert the course of celestial bodies that could enroute to Earth in the future.
According to the agency, a 32-minute change in the period of the asteroid’s orbit was recorded, which represents a 4% change in route.
The change was called “spectacular and exciting” by Nancy Chabot, a planetary scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) and vice president of the Meteoritical Society.
“This mission shows that NASA is preparing for whatever the universe sends us,” said Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator.
“The DART mission has shown that we are able to change trajectories using the impact technique. The key to this is early detection. [dos asteroides que podem estar em direção à Terra]”, added Nancy.
The mission was just a test and there is no threat of an asteroid collision with Earth, now or in the future.
The asteroid Dimorphos on September 26. Image taken by the DART mission — Photo: ASI/NASA via AP
Image taken two days after impact — Photo: NASA