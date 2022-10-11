New Zealand unveils plan to tax natural gases from livestock | World

The New Zealand government on Tuesday unveiled a plan to tax greenhouse gases naturally emitted by livestock, a proposal designed to curb climate change.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it would be the first such tax in the world.

The gases emitted naturally by New Zealand’s 6.2 million cows are among the country’s main environmental problems.

The new tax plan would make farmers pay for pollution from their animals, such as methane gas from cows’ burps and farts or nitrous oxide in cattle’s urine.

Ardern said it was a “pragmatic proposal” to reduce agricultural emissions and strengthen the sustainability image of New Zealand’s products.

The government’s plan is to pass this proposal next year and introduce the tax in three years.

The president of the livestock group Federated Farmers, Andrew Hoggard, denounced that this program would “destroy New Zealand’s small towns”.