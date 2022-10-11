Newspaper: Mbappé feels betrayed by PSG and wants to leave the club | french football

The 23-year-old ace would have felt betrayed by the French club’s leaders, according to sources in the newspaper and also the French radio station RMC. Several promises made to Mbappé would not have been fulfilled and the player would be studying his departure, if possible, as early as January.

+ Galtier comments on new Mbappé controversy at PSG: “I try to reassure him”

1 of 2 Mbappé would be dissatisfied at PSG – Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters Mbappé would be dissatisfied at PSG – Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

However, the destination would hardly be Real Madrid. Once the relationship between Florentino Pérez, president of Merengue, and Nasser Al Khelaifi, CEO of PSG, no longer exists. Mostly because of the whole mess of Mbappé’s renewal that took place in May (and also because of the European Superleague issue).

The possibility of a move would be for Liverpool, as Jürgen Klopp has never hidden his dream of signing the world champion with France in 2018.

In addition to the broken promises, Mbappé would be dissatisfied with positioning in the fielddetermined by coach Christophe Galtier.

After PSG’s draw with Reimsfor the French Championship, Mbappé published a photo on social networks with the caption “pivotgang” (pivot gang). Such action was interpreted as annoyance by the more attack-centric lineup of the team.

— It was a hot reaction with the frustration of our game and the result (0-0). We talked a lot at the beginning of the season, and I was attentive to his statement that he felt more comfortable in the France national team than at the club. We often have this discussion with Kylian, I try to reassure him by finding different options. We are sensitive to his thinking because he is a very important player – minimized Galtier, at Monday’s press conference.

Follow in real time on ge the match between PSG and Benfica, starting at 16:00 (Brasília time) this Tuesday.

In 12 games played so far by Paris Saint-Germain in the season, Mbappé scored 11 goals. He hasn’t been in just two of the team’s matches so far in 2022/23.

There were also questions at Monday’s press conference about the relationship between the French striker and Brazilian Neymar. Galtier highlighted the contributions of one to the other’s goals.