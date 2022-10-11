Next iPhone SE should get bigger screen, but still with Touch ID | Cell

The next generation of the iPhone SE could gain a much larger screen than the current one: it would go from 4.7 inches to 6.1 inches, according to behind-the-scenes information circulating in the cell phone industry. The matter has entered the radar of analyst Ross Young, who is known for anticipating Apple’s plans. The new phone should only be released in 2024 with a notch at the top of the front panel. There is no price or release forecast in Brazil.

Despite the presence of the notch, the next iPhone SE should not have a TrueDepth-type selfie camera, the one used for facial recognition. Apple would be interested in keeping production costs lower, to have a more “affordable” price to the end consumer, as well as other SE series devices. With that, the device should keep Touch ID alive for a while longer.

2 of 2 iPhone XR should serve as the basis for the next iPhone SE — Photo: Bruno De Blasi/TechTudo iPhone XR should serve as the basis for the next iPhone SE — Photo: Bruno De Blasi/TechTudo

Based on recent rumours, there’s still no way to predict how big this notch will be, which shouldn’t be pill-shaped. According to the specialized website MacRumorsthe notch must have the same format as the one used by the iPhone XR, but smaller, precisely because it does not have the Face ID camera.

On the other hand, according to the rumor circulated by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and by the website MyDrivers, the fingerprint sensor to trigger Touch ID must be positioned on the side of the new iPhone SE, just like it happens on the latest iPad Mini and iPad Air. It would be a measure for the screen to occupy the entire body of the device.

The design of the 2024 iPhone SE should follow the same pattern as the iPhone XR, also including the removal of the Home button. This information is also corroborated by leaker Jon Prosser and the MyDrivers website.

with information from 91 Mobiles and MacRumors